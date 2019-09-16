Baby girl and elderly man reported to have died because of haze in Sumatra

JAKARTA - At least two people, including an infant, are reported to have died as a result of the worsening haze situation in South Sumatra, prompting five NGO's to accuse the government of committing a serious breach of human rights for failing to control the fires in Sumatra as well as in Kalimantan.

A four-month old baby girl, whose parents are farmers living in Talang Bulu village in Banyuasin regency, in South Sumatra, died on Sunday (Sept 15) at Ar-Rasyid hospital in the provincial capital of Palembang, news website Kompas.com reported.

The infant girl suffered a severe respiratory problem before being rushed to the Palembang hospital, about one and a half hours drive from her home.

Another news website Republika.co.id reported that a 59-year old man, who lived in Pekanbaru, was found dead on Aug 25, sitting against a tree in thick smog in his plantation.

The five NGO's, which included the prominent environment watchdog Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi), the Indonesian Legal Aid Institute (YLBHI) and the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras), told a media briefing on Monday they had also received reports that several pregnant women in remote Hanjak Maju village in Central Kalimantan's Pulang Pisau regency also faced difficulties when they tried for evacuation to a safer place.