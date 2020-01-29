Bali to Bangkok: China virus threatens disaster for tourist hotspots

JAKARTA/BANGKOK - The colourful dances of Bali's annual Kintamani Festival have fallen victim to coronavirus - and travel restrictions to halt its spread could prove costly for other places that rely on Chinese tourists.

Promoted by the Indonesian island as a draw for Chinese holidaymakers, the Feb 8 festival to celebrate the marriage of an ancient king of Bali to a Chinese princess has been called off in anticipation of a collapse in visitor numbers.

In other Asian destinations, too, fear of the virus is accompanied by worries that business is about to disappear.

"Restaurants, tourist attractions and small businesses in the villages will be affected," said Ketut Ardana, a business owner and vice-chairman of the Bali Tourism Board.

"It will have a big impact on everyone."

With a growing area of China in lockdown to try to stop the spread of the virus and overseas group tours banned, he said Bali had already seen nearly 10,000 tourist cancellations.

Just weeks after the disease emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has already infected more than 4,500 people and killed at least 106.

Thailand, the top destination for China's holidaymakers, forecast that Chinese tourist numbers would fall by as much as 2 million this year from 11 million in 2019.

"If they close China, we will die," complained Teerawat Buakaw, 33, who sells clothes at a Big C store popular with Chinese tourists in Bangkok, the world's most-visited city because of its Chinese tourist numbers.

"All the shops around here will go. What will we do?"