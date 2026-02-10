Monday night fire at Bangkok's Chatuchak market damages 28 shops

At least 28 shop units were damaged after a fire broke out at Bangkok's Chatuchak weekend market on Monday (Feb 9) evening.

The incident occurred at about 10.40pm and was said to have started at a shop at Project 17 in the market before spreading to other nearby shops.

Photos and videos posted by Thailand's fire and rescue department show firefighters working in narrow corridors.

Shops lined both ends of the corridor, joined by corrugated roof, which may have led to the rapid spread of fire.

In a Facebook post at 12.30am on Tuesday, the department said that the blaze was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

It added that the cause of fire is under investigation.

