Thais urged to mask up as pollution spikes to harmful levels across country, including Bangkok

Air pollution in Bangkok worsened on Tuesday (Dec 2), with PM2.5 levels exceeding safe limits in all 50 districts of the Thai capital, reports said.

The average PM2.5 level reached 50.6 mcg/m³ on Dec 2 at 7am, well above the government-set safe threshold of 37.5mcg/m³.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter that are less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter which are able to enter deep into the lungs as well as the bloodstream.

A high concentration of dust particles poses serious health risks, especially for vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

Red levels indicating hazardous air quality in Thailand range from 75.2 to 92.3, and were recorded on Tuesday morning, according to Thailand's Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA).

Orange levels of PM2.5 ranging from 39.6 to 72.3mcg/m³ were reported in 30 provinces, according to Bangkok Post.

Thick smog also blanketed 12 other provinces in the country's central plains and the east on Tuesday morning, with air quality reaching harmful levels.

Samut Prakan province recorded the highest PM2.5 levels at 92.3, followed by Bangkok at 89.6, with the lowest levels of the 13 affected provinces registered in Phetchaburi at 75.2.

Hazardous air quality nationwide on Monday

GISTDA had issued a warning on Monday (Dec 1) morning after PM2.5 levels reached hazardous levels nationwide, reported The Nation.

Five provinces were found to be in the red zone, indicating pollution well above safe limits, while 41 provinces were in the orange zone, where air quality begins to affect vulnerable groups.

Authorities also warned residents in areas with unsafe air quality to minimise outdoor activities and wear certified protective masks.

Deputy government spokeswoman Lalida Persvivatana said on Monday that air quality was expected to improve from Wednesday (Dec 3) to Friday (Dec 5).

