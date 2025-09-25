Bangkok sinkhole: Ground sinks by another 2 metres, authorities concerned over potential rainfall

Part of the affected site near the sinkhole in Bangkok caved in by another two metres on Wednesday (Sept 24) afternoon, raising concerns over the structural integrity of the nearby buildings, which include a public hospital and police station.

Authorities are also worried about potential rainfall which could worsen soil erosion and make the area more dangerous.

According to Thai media outlet Thaiger, the road near where a white pickup truck was parked at the edge of the sinkhole had caved in.

It took part of the road outside the hospital with it and prompted officials and journalists at the scene to run for safety.

Videos on social media also appeared to show the second collapse.

The Nation reported that officials began placing sandbags into the sinkhole at about 3.25pm on Wednesday to block water from flowing into the underground station, with about 10 truckloads of sandbags delivered to the site.

Videos from the early morning incident on Wednesday had shown a large section of road in front of Vajira Hospital and Samsen Police Station at Samsen Road caving in.

The hole is reportedly 30 metres by 50 metres deep.

The sinkhole had formed directly above the underground construction of the Vajira Hospital MRT station, when a tunnel housing a subway track caved in, Bangkok Post reported.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt explained to the media later on Wednesday that the damage was caused at a weak point where the tunnel connects to the station. The situation was worsened by water pouring into the hole from broken water pipes.

Tunnels to undergo inspection

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) has taken responsibility for the massive sinkhole.

MRTA Governor Gardphajon Udomdhammabhakdi said that it will be inspecting all tunnels on the network's Purple Line, which is currently undergoing extension.

This would also cause delays to the planned opening of the other stations on the line, he said.

According to The Nation, the extension of the line which started in 2022 is expected to be completed in 2027.

Construction of the tunnel near Vajira Hospital was completed several months ago, said Sino-Thai Engineering, one of the contractors for a section of the line.

