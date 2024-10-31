Bangkok 'slum' house becomes popular accommodation for travellers, with 1 room booked up until 2026

Despite its rundown appearance and limited amenities, an old house in Bangkok, Thailand, has become popular with tourists visiting the city.

Located in the heart of Bangkok, rooms in this house can be rented from 19 baht (S$0.75) to 360 baht per night via accommodation rental platform Airbnb.

One of the rooms, named Boss Room 3 on the Airbnb listing, is even fully booked until February 2026.

The house has seven rooms available for rent and the owner, a Thai man named Supoj, occupies one of them.

Supoj is transparent and upfront about the state of the accommodation and what it has to offer, even calling it a "slum-style place" in the listing.

That said, it offers private rooms, basic amenities, Wi-Fi and shared bathrooms, although guests have to flush the toilets by pouring water down them using a bucket.

Most of the rooms have fans and mosquito nets, with the beds placed directly on the floor, while one room has air conditioning thanks to a donation made to Supoj, according to the listing.

Some rooms in the home are also only accessible by a wooden ladder, which could pose issues for those with mobility issues or a fear of heights.

Additionally, guests often communicate with one another through the walls due to the house's poor sound insulation.

Owner wanted company

Supoj had inherited the old, Thai-style wooden home from his uncle before the latter died, he wrote in his listing description.

He also shared that it "cost too much money to renovate" the place, so he needed to rent it out in order to make money.

He also told media outlet Vision Thai that he decided to rent his spare rooms out at low rates as he wanted to have company due to his fear of the dark and ghosts.

Although the house offers the most basic amenities, Supoj has a strict selection process for guests as evidenced by the lengthy instructions on his listings.

"The house is not very good, but the price is cheap, as shown in the picture. Every problem, I've written it all down. You can read everything and see all the pictures," he wrote in his listing.

Supoj also offers a special stay in his own room to his returning guests.

"I love every guest like family, imagine you are with a new family member or friend. Please [feel free to] contact me anytime during your stay if you need help," he wrote in his listing description.

Most guests of the house have left five-star reviews after their stay, with all rooms having an overall rating of more than 4.9 stars.

Supoj wrote in his listing description that he has a group chat with the tenants and often go to the airport with them to welcome new guests.

He also said that he once rushed to bring more residents in so that his sole female guest could feel safe.

About eight to 10 people are currently renting rooms in the house, with some staying for as long as a year, according to Vision Thai.

