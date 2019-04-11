Bangladesh Rohingya island relocation 'uncertain' after UN doubts

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Bangladesh said yesterday (Sun) plans to relocate thousands of Rohingya living in overcrowded refugee camps to a remote island were "uncertain" after authorities failed to gain support from UN agencies.

Dhaka had wanted to begin its long-held plan this month to move 100,000 people to the mud-silt island of Bhashan Char, as frustration grows with the presence of the squalid tent settlements in its southeastern border towns.

Bangladesh has said thousands of Rohingya families have volunteered to relocate, with some 3,500 of the Muslim minority due to be moved between mid-November to February during calm seas.

But the plan was in doubt as the UN has not supported the relocation so far, Bangladesh disaster management and relief minister Enamur Rahman told AFP.

"This has become uncertain," Mr Rahman said of the relocation to the island, which takes around three hours to reach by boat.

"They (UN agencies) still haven't agreed to the relocation plan."

Aid agencies, including the UN refugee agency UNHCR, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the World Food Programme (WFP), which held meetings with the government, told him the island was "isolated" and "flood-prone".