Bangladeshi man arrested for shaving wife's head after finding hair in food

DHAKA, Bangladesh - A Bangladeshi man who forcibly shaved his wife's head after finding a hair in his breakfast has been arrested, police said on Tuesday (Oct 8), as rights groups warned that violence against women was rising in the conservative Muslim nation.

Police raided a village in the north-western district of Joypurhat and arrested Bablu Mondal, 35, after villagers told officers about the incident.

"He found a human hair on the rice and milk breakfast his wife prepared for him," local police chief Shahriar Khan told AFP.

"He became angry seeing the hair and blamed the wife. He then took a blade and forcibly shaved the head of the wife," he said.

Police chief Khan said Bablu was charged with "voluntarily causing grievous hurt", an offence that carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in jail, and also for "outraging the modesty" of his 23-year-old wife.

Activists say the incident highlights growing repression of women in Bangladesh despite laws to protect them from abuse and sexual assault.