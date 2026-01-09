Woman, 23, boards Batik Air flight dressed as cabin crew, raises concern over flight safety

Like a scene from the 2022 movie Catch Me If You Can, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a skilled forger who impersonates a pilot, a 23-year-old woman from Palembang, Indonesia, tried masquerading as a Batik Air cabin crew.

The incident took place onboard Batik Air flight ID 7058 on Tuesday (Jan 6).

In now-viral videos posted on X, the woman, who has since been identified as Khairun Nisya, is seen wearing an outfit similar to the uniform worn by airline's female flight attendants. She even sported a French twist, a hairstyle common among female cabin crew.

Responding to media queries, Palembang airport authorities said that Nisya departed the airport through standard passenger screening channels, adding that established safety and security screening protocols were adhered to.

@asiaone Videos have gone viral of a woman dressed in a Batik Air flight attendant uniform boarding a flight travelling from Palembang to Jakarta, with allegations that she was not a real staff member. Other clips show airport staff escorting her off the flight and of the woman later detained in an office room. Batik Air has yet to comment on the incident, but the videos have raised concerns about flight safety. #indonesia #news #batikair #airline #flightattendant ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

General Manager of Palembang's Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II Airport Ahmad Syaugi Shahab told local media that Nisya had a valid boarding pass and was not carrying any prohibited items. She was then allowed to board the aircraft.

The impersonation came to light during the flight when the crew noticed Nisya and started asking her questions about her assigned duties with the airline, which she reportedly failed to answer well.

They also noticed that the patterns on her "uniform" and staff pass did not match with the airline's official uniform and credentials.

Aviation security officers at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport were notified, and Nisya was led away for investigations when the aircraft landed.

Impersonator issues apology

Investigations by the Indonesian National Police revealed that she had previously failed to secure a job as a flight attendant.

Out of embarrassment, Nisya said she wore the uniform to make them believe that she was hired.

She has since issued a video apology to Lion Group and Batik Air.

"My name is Khairun Nisya. I am 23 years old, from Palembang. It is true that I flew on Batik Air Flight ID 7058 on Jan 6, 2026, wearing a flight attendant uniform," Nisya said.

"I am not a Batik Air cabin crew member. I sincerely apologise to Batik Air and Lion Group."

