Battle to rescue wildlife at India's flood-hit animal park

One-horned rhinoceros take shelter on a higher land in the flood-affected area of Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern Indian state of Assam on July 18, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

GUWAHATI - Wildlife officers are racing against time to rescue animals caught in floodwaters from torrential monsoon rains in India's famed Kaziranga National Park as the death toll rose to 215.

Most of the World Heritage-listed Kaziranga National Park - home to two-thirds of the world's remaining one-horned rhinos - in the northeastern Indian state of Assam was submerged by heavy rains.

While some animals were able to survive by fleeing to higher ground so far 215 wild creatures, including 19 rhinos and 129 hog deer have died, officials said.

The floodwaters have started to ease in some areas but forestry officials and rescuers from the Wildlife Trust of India continue to find distressed animals trapped in the floodwaters.

On Wednesday, a rhino calf was pulled onto a rescue speedboat and taken to a rehabilitation centre where it was checked by a vet.

"Today we rescued a rhino calf which is about two months old... She is very weak," the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation's senior veterinarian Panjit Basumatary told AFP.

"The flood this year has been massive and we found several distressed wild animals, especially in the fringe areas (of the park)." Basumatary said he was hopeful that most of the animals could be released back into the wild after they receive treatment at the centre.

More about

Flooding Floods animals india
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

&#039;Your supper, bro&#039;: Customer&#039;s message warms GrabFood rider&#039;s heart
'Your supper, bro': Customer's message warms GrabFood rider's heart
Popular live-streamer, thought to be young woman, exposed as 58-year-old Chinese &#039;Granny&#039;
Popular live-streamer, thought to be young woman, exposed as 58-year-old Chinese 'Granny'
Mediacorp, creative agency apologise for &#039;brownface&#039; E-Pay ad, then seem to defend it
Mediacorp, creative agency apologise for 'brownface' E-Pay ad, then seem to defend it
Body of man found floating in Singapore River
Body of man found floating in Singapore River
Chinese woman using six seats on train sparks debate
Chinese woman using six seats on train sparks debate
Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel, sparks outcry
Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel, sparks outcry
Girl in China does 1,000 squats to compete with friend, ends up in ICU
Girl in China does 1,000 squats to compete with friend, ends up in ICU
Rambutan cameos in Netflix sci-fi series - as alien fruit
Rambutan called 'disgusting' on American show
Malaysian minister Azmin calls on Mahathir to not make way for Anwar
Malaysian minister Azmin calls on Mahathir to not make way for Anwar
Japan&#039;s largest conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro opening on Aug 19, but it&#039;s not as cheap as you&#039;d think
Japan's largest conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro opening on Aug 19, but it's not as cheap as you'd think
65-year-old resident reveals why she cleans entire HDB block every week
65-year-old resident reveals why she cleans entire HDB block every week
Causeway traffic frozen after car catches fire
Causeway traffic frozen after car catches fire

LIFESTYLE

10 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
10 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
Old Chang Kee Mao Shan Wang Durian Puffs, 1-for-1 Xing Fu Tang brown sugar bubble milk &amp; more deals this week
Old Chang Kee Mao Shan Wang Durian Puffs, 1-for-1 Xing Fu Tang brown sugar bubble milk & more deals this week
5 hacks to rack up miles on business travel
5 hacks to rack up miles on business travel
9 tips to create wellness in the home
9 tips to create wellness in the home

Home Works

9 tips to create wellness in the home
9 tips to create wellness in the home
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
Bathroom colour schemes you&#039;ll love
Bathroom colour schemes you'll love
Floating vanity design ideas
Floating vanity design ideas

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

S.H.E&#039;s Selina makes peace with ex-husband on psychologist&#039;s advice
S.H.E's Selina makes peace with ex-husband on psychologist's advice
6-year-old YouTube star buys $11m building in Seoul
6-year-old YouTube star buys $11m building in Seoul
Woman lost nearly 3 litres of blood after waterslide tore her uterus
Woman lost nearly 3 litres of blood after waterslide tore her uterus
Malaysian woman finds a second wife for her husband during pregnancy
Malaysian woman finds a second wife for her husband during pregnancy

SERVICES