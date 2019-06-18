Beating the odds: Cambodian girl who worked at garbage dump becomes college valedictorian

PHOTO: Cambodian Children’s Fund
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

She had never gone to school until she turned 11.

Sophy Ron spent her days wading through Phnom Penh's pungent garbage dumps, breathing in toxic fumes, just to scavenge for scraps.

Years later, she completed her foundational year at Trinity College in Melbourne where she was named valedictorian.

The turning point for Sophy came when the non-profit organization Cambodian Children's Fund (CCF) rescued her from a garbage dump where she was made to work seven days a week in order to earn money for her parents.

CCF runs an education programme that includes educational facilities and satellite schools serving impoverished communities.

According to CCF, these communities, some of them springing up around garbage dumps, were once deemed "unreachable".

Today, the education programme helps over 2,000 students work towards a better future.

One of them is Sophy, who became the first CCF student to win a coveted full scholarship to Trinity College.

She finished her foundational year at the college last month, and looks forward to enrolling at the University of Melbourne to start her undergraduate studies.

"I was very excited but very nervous," Sophy said after her closing speech at her graduation ceremony.

"The event went very smooth. It was awesome."

While Sophy is a shining success story with a bright future ahead of her, issues of systemic poverty still remain in Phnom Penh.

The issue gained prominence in 2009 when the notorious Stung Meanchey Rubbish Dump received widespread media attention. The municipal garbage dump spanned 100 acres in Phnom Penh.

According to Small Step Project, there were 500 to 1000 people working on the dump, with at least half of them being children. After the media attention, Stung Meanchey was shut down but the city opened up a new rubbish dump on the other side of the city and the workers migrated over.

Outside of the dumps, it was also reported in 2016 that there are still many children who roam the streets, picking through rubbish and scavenging, earning as little as US$2.50 (S$3.40) a day.

Sonia Dias, a leading Brazilian waste expert, told The Guardian, "I often say that I don't think it's humane to have people working in an open dump."

"It's a violation of human rights. But, at the same time, you also have to consider that people have to earn a livelihood. You cannot adapt without providing some source of income for people."

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about

Cambodia Australia poverty Education and Schools Inspiration
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Man charged with murder of two-year-old daughter in Sengkang flat
Man charged with murder of two-year-old daughter in Sengkang flat
Woman in China finds spy cam hidden in Uniqlo dressing room
Woman in China finds spy cam hidden in Uniqlo dressing room
Louis Koo drops $8.7m on luxury yacht for mum
Louis Koo drops $8.7m on luxury yacht for mum
Beating the odds: Cambodian girl who worked at garbage dump becomes college valedictorian
Beating the odds: Cambodian girl who worked at garbage dump becomes college valedictorian
Hands-free bubble tea: Viral Japanese trend involves using your chest as a drink holder
Hands-free bubble tea: Viral Japanese trend involves using your chest as a drink holder
Chinese man adopts dog from shelter then kills it to satisfy dog meat craving
Chinese man adopts dog from shelter then kills it to satisfy dog meat craving
Cheapest way to travel to JB: Train, bus, car or taxi?
Cheapest way to travel to JB: Train, bus, car or taxi?
Images of &#039;new&#039; ERP readers do not show actual units to be used; details yet to be finalised: LTA
Images of 'new' ERP readers do not show actual units to be used; details yet to be finalised: LTA
Chinese employee fired for OK emoji reply to boss on WeChat
Chinese employee fired for OK emoji reply to boss on WeChat
TV host Ah Xiang apologises again for cheating, all work put on hold
TV host Ah Xiang apologises again for cheating, all work put on hold
Criticisms after JJ Lin&#039;s manager knocks fan&#039;s phone to the ground
Criticisms after JJ Lin's manager knocks fan's phone to the ground
Indian Houdini drowns after &#039;magic&#039; act goes wrong
Indian Houdini drowns after 'magic' act goes wrong

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
6 exciting events this June to bring your date for an affordable and fun-filled time
6 exciting events this June to bring your date for an affordable and fun-filled time
This shock bracelet wants to cure you of your junk food craving
This shock bracelet wants to cure you of your junk food craving
3 surprising things that could be expanding your waistline
3 surprising things that could be expanding your waistline

Home Works

House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Original Princess Jasmine Lea Salonga, in Singapore for new show, says she&#039;s yet to watch new Aladdin movie
Original Princess Jasmine Lea Salonga, in Singapore for new show, says she's yet to watch new Aladdin movie
Widespread criticism of her singing haunted Maggie Cheung for a year
Widespread criticism of her singing haunted Maggie Cheung for a year
Chinese students miss important national exams after getting stuck in hotel lift
Chinese students miss important national exams after getting stuck in hotel lift
Malaysian man severely burnt after phone explodes on his chest
Malaysian man severely burnt after phone explodes on his chest

SERVICES