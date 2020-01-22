Beer sales fizzle in Vietnam as drink-driving law hits bars

HANOI - Beer sales in Vietnam are down ahead of the lunar new year, bar owners said, as a tough new drink-driving law threatens to put a lid on celebrations in one of the world's fastest-growing markets for the cold stuff.

In the run-up to Vietnam's Tet holiday, open-air 'bia hoi' bars are normally packed with rowdy customers sloshing back jugs of the country's favourite tipple.

But in many bars in Hanoi, rows of chairs sit empty and some managers complained business is way down since a zero-tolerance policy was introduced on Jan 1.

Ms Nguyen Thi Hanh, a manager at a bia hoi in downtown Hanoi, said she would struggle to pay staff this month.

"The new regulation is horrible. The number of customers has dropped significantly, by around 80 per cent," she said.

"If the situation carries on like this, we can only hold up for one to two months."

The strict new law is part of an effort to change the drinking culture in a country where swigging a few beers before dashing home on a motorbike is common - and where road accidents are a leading killer.