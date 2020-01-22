Beer sales fizzle in Vietnam as drink-driving law hits bars

In many bars in Hanoi, rows of chairs sit empty and some managers complained business is way down since a zero-tolerance policy was introduced on Jan 1, 2020.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

HANOI - Beer sales in Vietnam are down ahead of the lunar new year, bar owners said, as a tough new drink-driving law threatens to put a lid on celebrations in one of the world's fastest-growing markets for the cold stuff.

In the run-up to Vietnam's Tet holiday, open-air 'bia hoi' bars are normally packed with rowdy customers sloshing back jugs of the country's favourite tipple.

But in many bars in Hanoi, rows of chairs sit empty and some managers complained business is way down since a zero-tolerance policy was introduced on Jan 1.

Ms Nguyen Thi Hanh, a manager at a bia hoi in downtown Hanoi, said she would struggle to pay staff this month.

"The new regulation is horrible. The number of customers has dropped significantly, by around 80 per cent," she said.

"If the situation carries on like this, we can only hold up for one to two months."

The strict new law is part of an effort to change the drinking culture in a country where swigging a few beers before dashing home on a motorbike is common - and where road accidents are a leading killer.

More than 30 per cent of traffic accidents among men in Vietnam are due to excessive drinking, according to the World Health Organisation.

Under the new law, motorbike drivers who have been drinking will be fined up to US$345 (S$465.72), while car drivers under the influence could face a penalty of up to US$1,800. Both face two-year licence suspensions.

Even bicyclists face up to US$25 for riding after drinking.

Traffic police said they fined around 6,300 drivers across the country in the two weeks after the law was introduced. Fatal accidents dropped by around 13 per cent compared to the previous fortnight.

Bar manager Tran Anh Minh said takings were down by 50 per cent at his bia hoi and they were trying to help customers by offering to keep vehicles overnight or driving them home.

One of his few patrons, Mr Nguyen Tien Dung, said he had barely been out to drink in recent days and had only come to have a few with a friend because the bar was close to home.

"I support the new regulation, but it was introduced quite fast," he said, nursing a beer in the deserted bar.

"The habits of Vietnamese people can't be changed right away."

With a population of 93 million people, Vietnam is among Asia's top 10 alcohol consumers, according to SSI Securities asset management firm.

Beer consumption is expected to hit 4.2 billion litres in 2020, and the country is South-east Asia's biggest beer market.

More about
VIETNAM alcohol Drink driving BEER

TRENDING

Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
Maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
Wuhan virus: MOH sets up multi-ministry taskforce, advises against non-essential trips to Wuhan
Wuhan virus: MOH sets up multi-ministry taskforce, advises against non-essential trips to Wuhan
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
Yikes! Carrie Wong was pushed off a cliff for filming
Yikes! Carrie Wong was pushed off a cliff for filming
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB today
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like

SERVICES