Blast claimed by separatist group derails train in south-west Pakistan

QUETTA — At least 15 people were injured when a bomb blast derailed a passenger train in the south-western Pakistani province of Balochistan on Friday (Jan 20), a provincial government official said.

The attack was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army, a regional separatist group.

The bombing derailed eight carriages including the locomotive, Deputy Commissioner Bolan Agha Samiullah told Reuters.

He said a rescue team was facing difficulties as the site was in a mountainous area.

The Baloch Liberation Army's (BLA) stated aim is complete independence for Balochistan.

The arid mountainous province is Pakistan's largest by territory but smallest by population.

Pakistani security forces have been the separatist militants' main focus.

However, they have also targeted Chinese interests, given Beijing's increasing economic footprint in the region.

Among China's major projects in Balochistan is the port of Gwadar located near the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil shipping route in the Arabian Sea.

