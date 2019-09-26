Boeing settles first Lion Air lawsuits for at least S$1.65m apiece: Sources

CHICAGO/JAKARTA - Boeing Co has settled the first claims stemming from the crash of a Lion Air 737 Max in Indonesia, a US plaintiffs' lawyer said, and three other sources said that families of those killed will receive at least US$1.2 million (S$1.65 million) apiece.

Floyd Wisner of Wisner Law Firm said he has settled 11 of his 17 claims against Boeing on behalf of families who lost their relatives when a brand-new Max crashed into the Java Sea on Oct 29 soon after take-off, killing all 189 aboard.

Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe declined comment. Boeing did not admit liability in its 11 settlements, Wisner said.

The claims are the first to be settled out of some 55 lawsuits against Boeing in US federal court in Chicago and could set the bar for mediation talks by other Lion Air plaintiffs' lawyers that are scheduled through next month, three people familiar with the matter said.

Wisner said he could not disclose the amount of the settlements because of a confidentiality agreement with Boeing.

The three people familiar with the matter said families of Lion Air victims, who were nearly all from Indonesia, are set to receive at least US$1.2 million each. That amount would be for a single victim without any dependants.