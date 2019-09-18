The Bollywood dream factory in Mumbai's slums

In a windowless attic in Dharavi in Mumbai, one of Asia's biggest slums, some are looking to become a Bollywood star -- or at least get a bit part.

It is in this studio, accessible via a narrow ladder and rope, that larger-than-life Baburao Ladsaheb offers what a hand-painted sign calls "Five Star Acting Dancing Fighting Classes".

"I've been running these classes for 35 years and have trained over 15,000 students," says Ladsaheb, taking a break from classes where he blows a whistle as his pupils learn the steps to famous Bollywood dances.

The school is yet to produce the next Aamir Khan -- number four on the Forbes list of the world's best-paid actors -- but he believes he has some potential stars in the making.

In any case Ladsaheb, who once made his own movie which he wrote, directed and played all 12 roles, generally has more modest aims for his pupils.

These include small acting or dancing roles, and film set jobs -- as well as stunt work and extras for dance sequences, a Bollywood staple.

AGES FIVE TO 55

He says his turning point came when some 30 of his pupils featured in Danny Boyle's hugely successful, 2008 Oscar-winning "Slumdog Millionaire".