Bounce to the beat: Thai pygmy hippo Moo Deng gets theme song

She's caused traffic chaos at the zoo and "predicted" the winner of the recent US presidential race.

Now, internet sensation Moo Deng has taken the world by storm once more with her new, bouncy theme song.

Despite its simple lyrics, the 50-second upbeat track is definitely an earworm for many.

Some lines include: "Moo Deng, Moo Deng, boing boing boing" and "Mummy, mummy, play with me".

The song was produced and written by Thai composer Mueanphet Ammara, and released by one of Thailand's largest music companies, GMM Music. It is available in Thai, English, Chinese and Japanese.

The music video for the track consists of short clips showing the adorable four-month-old pgymy hippo running and tripping while playing with her keeper and hanging out with her mum Jona - cut to match the beat and embellished with some psychedelic effects.

The Thai version of the song, which is currently the most popular out of the four, has amassed over 100,000 views since it was uploaded on Wednesday (Nov 13).

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6aMJ8U96bVg[/embed]

Some netizens expressed their love for Moo Deng and the track, with one commenting: "Song of the Year."

"Oh Moo Deng, don't end our favourite pop stars like that," another netizen jested.

Moo Deng's theme song can be found on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music in all four languages.

Visitors to zoo quadrupled since debut

Moo Deng, whose name means "bouncing pork" in Thai, garnered millions of fans on social media with her chaotic, clumsy personality soon after she was unveiled on the zoo's Facebook page on July 25.

The baby pygmy hippo has since drawn throngs of visitors to Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand - a two-hour drive from Bangkok.

The zoo's director Narongwit Chodchoy said on Monday that the daily average of visitors to the zoo increased from 3,000 to 12,000, reported the Bangkok Post.

Cashing in on her fame, Khao Kheow Open Zoo also started selling merchandise of Moo Deng such as graphic t-shirts and patterned pyjama sets in September.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/khaokheow.zoo/p/DAkeZy3vtLh/?hl=en[/embed]

