Boy, 9, chases teacher with knife in Thailand school compound

A grade three student in Thailand allegedly threatened and chased a teacher with a knife in a school compound in Mueang district, Sakon Nakhon province, on Friday (June 12).

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on Facebook, shows a female teacher running through the school grounds while the nine-year-old boy follows closely behind carrying what appears to be a large knife.

The school's name was not disclosed.

Thai media outlet Khaosod English reported that the incident allegedly stemmed from an earlier dispute between the boy and a classmate, during which the teacher intervened to stop the argument and scolded him over his behaviour.

The boy's parents were subsequently informed and he was sent home. But he allegedly returned to the school shortly afterwards armed with the knife and sought out the teacher.

The situation escalated when he chased the teacher around the school compound, causing panic among students and staff. Some children were reportedly left crying as the incident unfolded.

In the video, two adults can be seen trying to calm the situation by asking the boy to drop the weapon.

In a Facebook post on June 14, social activist Ton Or Pen Nueng said she had received information from local residents that the child had displayed violent and aggressive behaviour prior to the incident.

Some students were reportedly transferred to other schools because they could no longer tolerate his behaviour, she claimed.

"The school had previously discussed the matter with the boy's family and had arranged for him to study online for a period of time, however, he later returned to in-person classes, and his behaviour allegedly became even more violent," the activist said.

Local officials have reportedly said that a multidisciplinary team will visit the schoool to assess the child's situation, investigate his family background and determine what support or intervention may be required.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com