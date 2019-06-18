Brain fever kills 97 children in east India

Children hold placards during a protest against the deaths of children who have died this month from encephalitis, commonly known as brain fever, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, in New Delhi, India, June 17, 2019.

NEW DELHI - Nearly 100 children have died this month from encephalitis, commonly known as brain fever, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, a state health official said on Monday.

Ninety-seven children had died and 146 were being treated for the disease, which occurs in seasonal outbreaks every summer, Shailesh Prasad Singh, a medical official in the Muzaffarpur district of the state, told Reuters.

"There are no good facilities here," Sunil Ram, the father of one girl that died, told Reuters partner ANI outside a government-run hospital on Sunday.

"Had the facilities been good, she would have never died."