Brawl breaks out at wedding in India over alleged dessert shortage

A wedding celebration in Bodh Gaya, India, took an unexpected turn on Saturday (Nov 29) when a brawl broke out over an alleged shortage of desserts at the dinner counter.

According to Tamil newspaper Makkal Osai, the bride's family discovered that rasgulla — a popular sweet dumpling from the eastern part of the South Asian subcontinent — had run out during the reception, sparking the altercation.

The complaints reportedly escalated into abuse and occurred as the newlyweds were heading to the venue following the wedding rituals.

CCTV footage of the brawl, shared on social media, showed relatives throwing chairs and plates and clashing as the fight broke out in the banquet hall.

Despite injuries on both sides, the groom's family offered to continue with the wedding, but the bride's family decided to call it off, reported Indian news outlet NDTV.

The groom's family added they had arranged the hotel booking and alleged that, during the brawl, the bride's family took the jewellery they had brought as a gift.

They also claimed that the bride's family had filed a false case of dowry abuse following the incident.

"We tried to negotiate with the bride's family that the wedding should go ahead. But it did not work out," said the groom's cousin.

