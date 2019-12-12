Brazen kidnappings multiply in Myanmar's Rakhine state as conflict deepens

YANGON - It was a brazen daytime attack by ethnic rebels fighting for greater autonomy in the jungles of western Myanmar.

After storming a boat off the coast of Rakhine state, the insurgents kidnapped a lawmaker from the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) and nine other people, including staff of an Indian construction firm.

The abductions by Arakan Army rebels on Nov. 3 were the highest-profile in a series of kidnappings they have carried out in their intensifying year-long campaign against the government.

The ethnic Rakhine insurgency, believed to include thousands of rebels, poses a serious threat to the government of Aung San Suu Kyi in an increasingly lawless region already destabilized by a military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims.

More than 730,000 Rohingyas fled the crackdown in 2017, a campaign that U.N investigators said was carried out with "genocidal intent". The state is also a centre for major Chinese investments in an oil pipeline and a port, and the government hopes to further develop the region.

The Rakhine rebels are fighting for greater autonomy for their impoverished state, recruiting from the mostly Buddhist majority.

The central government has long had a tenuous grip in Rakhine, which borders Bangladesh and is largely separated from the rest of Myanmar by a range of jungle-clad mountains.

The ruling NLD suffered defeat in the state to a Rakhine nationalist party during the national elections of 2015.

The Arakan Army was formed in 2009 but had been relatively low-profile before the latest surge in fighting, which erupted in January when rebels attacked four police stations in Rakhine.

The government has vowed to crush the rebels, sending thousands of troops into Rakhine, and cutting off Internet connections across the region.

'GRATEFUL TO BE ALIVE'

The rebels have turned to kidnappings in response. In recent months, dozens of people have been seized from buses and boats, while suspected informers have been detained in villages, according to local officials, the rebels and media reports.