Brunei's sultan announces cabinet shake-up, helicopter pilot Prince Mateen appointed as foreign minister

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Brunei's ruler announced a major Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday (June 4), creating new key portfolios and appointing two of his younger sons as ministers, in a sign of potential succession planning in the tiny oil-rich sultanate.

The shake-up is the first since 2022 and comes as Brunei, on the island of Borneo, faces pressure from a global energy crisis sparked by the US-Israeli war on Iran.

It also comes a year before Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the world's longest reigning monarch who ascended the throne in 1967, prepares to celebrate his diamond jubilee.

The 79-year-old, who holds multiple roles in government, has made limited public appearances this year after undergoing knee replacement surgery in January.

In a televised broadcast, Sultan Hassanal said he would continue to hold the key roles of prime minister, defence minister and finance minister.

His second eldest son, Prince Abdul Malik, would be appointed as Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, his first Cabinet role.

His second youngest, Prince Abdul Mateen — a polo enthusiast who is popular on social media — was appointed as foreign minister, a role previously held by the sultan himself.

His eldest, Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah retained his role as Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office.

Sultan Hassanal also announced the creation of three new ministerial roles to strengthen policy coordination across the government.

The Primary Resources and Tourism Ministry would also be re-organised as the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, he said.

"This is intended to accelerate the development of priority sectors, strengthen economic diversification efforts, support sustainable economic growth and create meaningful employment opportunities," he said.

The reshuffle also saw the highest number of female Cabinet appointments so far, including the minister of education, and three deputy ministers.

Brunei has been one of the few beneficiaries of the war in Iran, boosting exports of crude oil, refined products and gas in recent weeks.

But it faces soaring subsidy costs to keep pump prices among the lowest in the region.

Last month, Brunei began barring foreign-registered vehicles with fuel tanks less than three-quarters full ​from entering the country in a bid to deter cross-border smuggling and conserve domestic supplies.

On Wednesday, its energy department said the government had established a special committee to monitor and coordinate measures aimed at addressing the effects of the Middle East conflict.

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