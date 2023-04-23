Brutal catfight caught on camera: Woman at Taiwan KTV pours boiling soup on another over $900 debt

A brawl which erupted in a KTV lounge in Taiwan has left one woman seriously injured, after a video clip showed scalding hot soup being poured on her face.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday morning (April 21) in Taichung, ETToday reported.

A viral video which circulated of the incident showed two women duking it out in a private room of the KTV lounge with the victim seen pulling the hair of the other woman.

A man then intervenes, grabbing the victim by the hair and dragging her across the floor. He then slaps her several times before stomping on her.

While the man is grappling with the victim, dressed in a white top and black shorts, the other woman grabs a pot of boiling soup from the table and pours it on the victim's face.

The victim screams in pain and appears dazed but manages to sit upright, even as the other woman continues to assault her.

According to ETToday and China Times, the 29-year-old victim, surnamed Sun, had owed about TW$20,000 (S$871) to the other woman, identified as Chen, 26.

The pair are reportedly good friends, but their relationship soon turned sour when the topic of a debt which Sun owed to Chen came up during the karaoke session, where they were both drinking.

Sun allegedly not only refused to pay but raised her voice at Chen and became physically aggressive, which escalated into a catfight.

According to reports, Chen is believed to be pregnant, which was why her brother intervened and assaulted Sun.

Reports stated that one woman and two men (one of them said to be the person behind the camera) have since been arrested and police investigations are ongoing.

The victim was taken to the hospital and found to have suffered burns to her face and neck, reports stated. She is currently warded in the intensive care unit.

Netizens have been horrified by the savage attack, China Times reported, with most of the criticisms directed at the men who were arrested.

Some of the comments included:

"Men who beat women are not heroes."

"What's heartbreaking is that nobody came to the victim's aid and they continued to bully her."

"How cold-blooded is the cameraman? The hot soup should be poured on both him and the man in the video."

