Bubble tea the new holy offering? These Thai temple visitors think so

Rather than the usual fruits, flowers and incense, has bubble tea become the offering of choice for Thai Buddhist devotees?

In a photo posted on Aug 18 by a food blogger known as Payunbud, various bubble teas can be seen lined up on a table meant to hold offerings at a temple in Thailand.

Obviously, as boba-addicted Asians, everyone was absolutely tickled by it.

Not to mention, it seemed as though a lot of care and dedication was put into the drinks selection. The drinks were mostly from well-known brand names and covered all the boba-bases - cheese tea, Taiwanese milk tea, Hokkaido fresh milk, taro milk tea and even fruit tea!

The post on Facebook has since raked up 8,300 shares while its Twitter counterpart gained a whopping 85,100 retweets.

In Thailand, it's customary to present votive offerings to the gods — people would pray for their wishes to come true, promising offerings in return should they be granted. Flowers and food items are traditionally offered, but it would seem like the gods don't have to miss out on our modern-day pleasures too.

Wrote one commenter: "The gods also drink bubble tea. They're bored of Nam Daeng."

Nam Daeng refers to the bright red soda (usually red Fanta) that are typically offered to the gods.