Burglar in Thailand dies from blood loss after smashing through glass in home

A man in Thailand died after being wounded while attempting to flee the scene of a robbery he committed on Tuesday (Dec 23).

The suspect, whose identity has yet to be confirmed, is believed to have broken through a glass door or window of a home in Bang Pakong district in Chachoengsao province about 50km east of Bangkok while trying to escape, reported news outlet Thaiger.

The incident occurred while the homeowner was inside the three-story townhouse with her daughter and one-year-old granddaughter.

After hearing sounds of a break-in from the ground floor, the women contacted police for assistance, reported Khaosod.

Moments later, they heard a loud crash, believed to have been caused when the suspect fled by breaking through a glass door or window.

Officers arrived to find signs of a break-in, with wires torn apart and valuables scattered across the first floor.

A trail of blood that reportedly stretched nearly 300m along the street led policemen to the suspect, who was found collapsed in a pool of blood in front of another house with multiple cuts on his body from glass shards.

The man was rushed to hospital, where he later died from severe blood loss.

