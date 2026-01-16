asia

Bus crashes into building in South Korea, several feared injured, media reports

A bus crashed into a building in South Korea's capital Seoul on Friday (Jan 16) and several people are feared injured, including one believed to be in a serious condition.
PHOTO: X/@MinoruTaketsugu
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 16, 2026 6:57 AM

SEOUL — A bus crashed into a building in South Korea's capital Seoul on Friday (Jan 16) and several people are feared injured, including one believed to be in a serious condition, YTN TV and Yonhap news agency reported.

YTN TV footage showed a stationary full-size passenger bus with its front crashed into what appeared to be glass facade of a large building, apparently after driving over a wide section of a pedestrian sidewalk.

