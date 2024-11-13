Bus falls into Indus river in Pakistan, killing 14

ISLAMABAD — A bus carrying 27 passengers fell into the Indus river in northern Pakistan on Nov 12, killing 14 people, according to a statement from the Gilgit Baltistan authorities.

Twelve of the remaining passengers are missing, and one passenger has survived the accident with injuries, the statement from the authorities said.

The accident occurred due to speeding, and the driver losing control of the vehicle, according to the authorities.

According to local broadcaster Geo, the bus was part of a wedding procession headed towards Pakistan's Chakwal district when it fell into the river from Telchi bridge at the limits of Diamer district.

Fatal road accidents are common in Pakistan, where traffic rules are rarely followed and roads in many rural areas are in poor condition.

Earlier in August, two bus accidents in north-east and south-west Pakistan killed at least 34 people.

[[nid:708494]]