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Bus fire kills 7 passengers in Vietnam

Bus fire kills 7 passengers in Vietnam
Seven people have died in a bus fire in Vietnam, on Tuesday (July 21).
PHOTO: Pexels
PUBLISHED ONJuly 21, 2026 4:22 AM

HANOI — At least seven passengers were killed when a bus caught fire in southern Vietnam early on Tuesday (July 21), police said.

The bus was travelling from Lam Dong province to the nearby business hub Ho Chi Minh City when at caught fire, with flames quickly engulfing the 24-seat vehicle and passengers inside trapped, the police-led Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. State media reports said five other passengers were injured.

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VIETNAMfiresAccidentsbusPublic Transport
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