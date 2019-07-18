Buzz off: Breakthrough technique eradicates dengue mosquitoes

The number of hatched Aedes albopictus mosquito eggs plunged by 94 per cent, with not a single viable egg recorded for up to 13 weeks in some cases.

TOKYO - A breakthrough technique harnessing two methods to target disease-carrying mosquitoes was able to effectively eradicate buzzing biters in two test sites in China, according to research published on Thursday (July 18).

The mosquitoes targeted are a type that is particularly difficult to control called Aedes albopictus - more popularly known as the Asian tiger mosquito - which are a major vector for diseases including Zika and dengue.

The study "demonstrates the potential of a potent new tool", wrote Peter Armbruster, a professor at Georgetown University's department of biology, in a review of the work.

Researchers harnessed two population control methods: the use of radiation - which effectively sterilises mosquitoes - and a strain of bacteria called Wolbachia that leaves mosquito eggs dead on arrival.