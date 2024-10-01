Cambodia arrests investigative journalist who exposed trafficking, scam compounds

PHNOM PENH — Cambodian military police have arrested an award-winning reporter known for investigating local corruption, trafficking and online scam centres, prompting concern from a prominent human rights group and the United States.

Mech Dara, who worked for international and local news outlets, was detained on Monday (Sept 30), said military spokesman Eng Hy, without specifying the charges.

"We have implemented a court warrant to bring him to court. His whereabouts, I don't know," Brigadier-General Hy said.

According to human rights group Licadho, Dara was detained after being stopped at a highway toll booth on the border of Koh Kong and Sihanouk province in Cambodia's south-west.

"Dara must be freed so he can continue his work to shed light on issues like human trafficking, forced labour and corruption," Licadho's co-director Naly Pilorge said, adding that his status and whereabouts were unknown.

"Arresting one of Cambodia's bravest journalists will have a devastating effect on access to information for all Cambodians."

Dara was given a hero award in 2023 by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, recognising his work exposing the existence of massive scam compounds staffed mostly by trafficked workers in Cambodia.

The US State Department was aware of reports of Dara's arrest, a spokesman said, adding: "We are following developments closely with great concern."

Southeast Asia has, in recent years, emerged as the epicentre of a multi-billion-dollar criminal industry targeting victims globally with fraudulent crypto and other schemes, often operating from fortified compounds run by Chinese syndicates and staffed by trafficked workers.

[[nid:692024]]

In September, Washington sanctioned Cambodian businessman and ruling party Senator Ly Yong Phat, nicknamed the "king of Koh Kong" after his influence over his home province, over alleged connections to the industry.

The senator has expressed regret over the US measures, which Cambodia's government said were politically motivated.

Cambodia once had a flourishing local media scene, but has sunk close to the bottom of global press freedom indexes in recent years as the authorities have shuttered the remaining independent outlets, several of which Dara worked for.

At the time, the journalist, who worked his way up from handling archives to breaking big news, told BBC News every newsroom he has worked in has been silenced.

Cambodia's government has maintained it does not stifle free speech but will punish those who break laws.

ALSO READ: Cambodian politician fined $2m for defamation after democracy criticism