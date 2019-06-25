Cambodia building collapse: two survivors pulled from Chinese-owned site

Rescuers on Monday found two survivors in the rubble of a Chinese-owned building two days after it collapsed in Cambodia, killing at least 28 workers and injuring 26 others.

A hospital official said the two were very weak and could only speak in a soft voice.

"They are in serious condition after being trapped since early Saturday without any food or water," he said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The seven-story building collapsed on top of dozens of construction workers who were sleeping on the second floor. The condominium was being built in the thriving seaside resort town of Sihanoukville, where condos and hotels are springing up to cash in on the surge in Chinese visitors to its dozens of casinos.