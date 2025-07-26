Cambodia calls for ceasefire with Thailand, AFP reports

Cambodia called for a ceasefire with Thailand, AFP reported on Friday (July 25), citing Chhea Keo, the country's ambassador to the United Nations.

"Cambodia asked for an immediate ceasefire — unconditionally — and we also call for the peaceful solution of the dispute," AFP said in a post on X quoting Keo, who made the statement following a closed meeting of the Security Council attended by Cambodia and Thailand.

Thailand and Cambodia exchanged heavy artillery fire for a second day on Friday as border fighting intensified and spread, while Cambodia's leader said Thailand had agreed to a Malaysian ceasefire proposal but then backed down.

