Award Banner
Award Banner
asia

Cambodia calls for ceasefire with Thailand, AFP reports

Cambodia calls for ceasefire with Thailand, AFP reports
Army vehicles drive along a road in Buriram province, after Thailand scrambled an F-16 fighter jet to bomb targets in Cambodia following artillery volleys from both sides that killed civilians, Thailand, July 25, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJuly 26, 2025 1:01 AM

Cambodia called for a ceasefire with Thailand, AFP reported on Friday (July 25), citing Chhea Keo, the country's ambassador to the United Nations.

"Cambodia asked for an immediate ceasefire unconditionally and we also call for the peaceful solution of the dispute," AFP said in a post on X quoting Keo, who made the statement following a closed meeting of the Security Council attended by Cambodia and Thailand.

Thailand and Cambodia exchanged heavy artillery fire for a second day on Friday as border fighting intensified and spread, while Cambodia's leader said Thailand had agreed to a Malaysian ceasefire proposal but then backed down.

ALSO READ: Thailand rejects international mediation to end fighting with Cambodia

ThailandCambodiaWars and conflicts
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.