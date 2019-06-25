Cambodia charges Chinese nationals over deadly building collapse

Rescue workers use earthmovers to clear debris as they search for victims a day after an under-construction building collapsed in Sihanoukville on June 23, 2019.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia - A Cambodian court charged seven people on Tuesday (June 25), including five Chinese nationals, with involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy after 28 people died in a collapsed building on the weekend.

Some 26 people were injured after the Chinese-owned building collapsed on Saturday in the coastal town of Sihanoukville, prompting Prime Minister Hun Sen to fire a top disaster management official.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the seven-storey steel and concrete structure to crumple without warning before dawn, trapping construction workers who were sleeping on the site. The last two survivors were found on Monday.

The port and resort town has seen a rush of Chinese investment in recent years, especially in the casino, property and tourism sectors, and questions have been raised about construction standards.