Cambodia to end quarantine for vaccinated travellers from Nov 15

PHNOM PENH - Cambodia will stop requiring quarantine for travellers who have been vaccinated for Covid-19 starting on Monday (Nov 15), Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Sunday.

The prime minister made the announcement in a voice message on social media after the Southeast Asian country has required lengthy quarantine for more than 18 months.

"After seeing that people have two doses and a negative Covid-19 test, they will be allowed to travel all over the Kingdom of Cambodia," he said.

Mr Hun Sen said travellers will have to show their negative test 72 hours prior to travel and have two vaccine doses. Those who are unvaccinated will be quarantined for 14 days.

Mr Hun Sen said vaccinated foreigners and Cambodians who are in quarantine will be allowed to leave from Monday.

"This is a quick way to reopen the country and facilitate travel for our people. I know some of our citizens want to go abroad but are worried about coming back with quarantine required," he said.

Cambodia has vaccinated nearly 90 per cent of its more than 16 million people, one of Asia's highest inoculation rates.

