Cambodia 'ready at any time' for talks to end conflict with Thailand, PM adviser says

BANGKOK — Cambodia is open to immediate bilateral talks with Thailand to halt their border conflict, a top adviser to its prime minister said on Tuesday (Dec 9), after the neighbours accused each other of violating a truce brokered by US President Donald Trump.

The countries fired at each other, including using artillery, along much of their 817-km land border on a second day of sustained hostilities, following the collapse of a ceasefire agreed to end a previous round of clashes in July.

At least 13 people have died and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes on both sides of the border in the two days since the heaviest fighting resumed.

"Let's say one hour from now, both sides agree to be on the table and then start communication," Suos Yara, senior adviser to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, told Reuters in a video interview from Phnom Penh, speaking in English. "This would be a very good idea."

However, Cambodia would not initiate the process itself, Suos Yara said, adding: "We have to get mutually agreed goodwill for both sides."

In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Thailand's foreign minister said Cambodia would have to show sincerity and make the first move to de-escalate, ruling out third-party mediation.

Conflict a 'lose-lose game'

Trump and Malaysian Premier Anwar Ibrahim were involved in talks in July to end fighting that at the time had killed at least 48 people. The US and Malaysian leaders were present at the signing of an extended truce deal in October.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that Washington was concerned by the fighting between Thailand and Cambodia.

"We strongly urge the immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians, and for both sides to return to the de-escalatory measures," he said in a statement.

Thailand has repeatedly accused Cambodia of violating the agreement, including by laying new landmines. Last month, following a landmine blast that maimed a Thai soldier, Bangkok pulled out of the pact.

Cambodia denies blame, insisting that it adheres to the October peace deal.

Some of the mines found in the border areas were probably newly laid, Reuters has reported, based on expert analysis of material shared by Thailand's military.

"Landmine is not an excuse for the war," Suos Yara said.

The Thai military, which is far larger and better armed than Cambodia's, has set a target of crippling its neighbour's military capability.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday that the military had the full backing of his government, ruling out dialogue amid the ongoing fighting.

Suos Yara described the situation as "a lose-lose game", and said that the two countries were always going to be neighbours, "so we had better come to a consensus".

