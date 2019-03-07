Cambodian farmer finds daughter's skull in crocodile enclosure after she was eaten alive

The crocodile enclosure which the girl fell into.
PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

Tragedy struck a Cambodian farmer in the form of his daughter's death when she unknowingly wandered into the family's crocodile farm and fell into the enclosure on Monday (July 1).

According to media reports, the two-year-old victim was identified as Rom Roath Neary and under the care of her mother, Nay Is, 32.

Her mother is said to have been busy with her newborn and did not notice her daughter wandering off.

Upon returning home at 10am, the farmer, 35-year-old Min Min, began searching for the missing child and made a grisly find in the crocodile enclosure.

He found the reptiles fighting over his daughter's remains in the enclosure. All that was left was a skull which was stripped of flesh.

Videos of Min retrieving the skull and a picture of a grieving Nay crying over the remains have surfaced over the internet.

Cambodian police have also confirmed the incident and investigations are ongoing.

Siem Reap's deputy police chief, captain Chem Chamnan, told Khmer Times: “Her father found only her skull in the crocodile enclosure, where she was killed by the crocodiles.”

Officers explained that Rom had left the house to play on the land around the crocodile farm which was located behind the house.

The family had also erected a three-metre tall fence around the enclosure but children who were small enough could still fit through the gaps, said police lieutenant Och Sophen.

Cambodian families usually breed crocodiles for their meat and leather, especially in the Siem Reap province.

Hence, local authorities have urged families to take extra care to keep their children away from the animals.

bryanlim@asiaone.com

