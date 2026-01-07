Cambodian scam kingpin Chen Zhi arrested, reportedly extradited to China

China-born Cambodian tycoon Chen Zhi, who is alleged to be behind a transnational scam empire, has purportedly been arrested in Cambodia and extradited to China, reported foreign media outlets.

The Cambodia China Times reported on Wednesday (Jan 7) that it had received information about the arrest of the Prince Group founder.

Cambodian government confirmed the arrest, and the Ministry of Interior said that it has revoked his Cambodian citizenship in December 2025.

Chen, 38, was indicted by US authorities last October for fraud and money laundering, and allegedly running scam compounds in Cambodia using trafficked workers. He had since been at large.

He has a family office in Singapore, DW Capital, which is among firms sanctioned by the US Treasury.

In late October 2025, Singapore police launched an enforcement operation against Chen Zhi and his associates, whom they have been investigating since 2024.

They seized and issued prohibition orders against various properties and financial assets linked to Chen's Prince Group including bank accounts, securities accounts and cash, with a total estimated value of more than $150 million.

Other assets seized include a yacht, 11 cars, and multiple bottles of liquor.

The Straits Times reported in December that more assets, including cheques of more than $3.7 million as well as bonds and security deposits, may be seized by Singapore.

A former employee of DW Capital filed an application in November for the previously seized funds to be released, but it was dismissed by the courts on Wednesday (Jan 7).

