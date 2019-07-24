Car boom brings gridlock misery to 'green and happy' Bhutan

Officials estimate there is now one car for every seven people in Bhutan, which has a total population of 750,000.

THIMPHU, Bhutan - Famed for valuing Gross National Happiness over economic growth, Bhutan is a poster child for sustainable development.

But booming car sales may impact efforts to preserve its rare status as a carbon negative country - and an increase in traffic is testing the good humour of its citizens.

Bhutan has seen a more than five-fold increase in cars, buses and trucks on its roads in the past two decades, according to transport authority director-general Pemba Wangchuk with capital Thimphu hardest hit by the influx of vehicles.

Mr Phuntsho Wangdi, a media consultant, says the congestion and lack of parking now makes driving stressful in the tiny Himalayan kingdom where there are no traffic lights.

"I wish there were fewer cars. It wasn't like this before," he adds of life in Thimpu, which is home to half the cars in the country.

The nation's economy has grown 7.5 per cent each year in the past decade, according to the World Bank. Officials estimate there is now one car for every seven people in Bhutan, which has a total population of 750,000.

But the nation's narrow country lanes and outdated city roads can barely cope. A lack of infrastructure, along with poor driving etiquette - some simply leave their cars parked in the middle of the road - compounds the problem.

"Every year the number of cars and the number of people are increasing, and the roads have remained the same, and it's a problem for us," Mr Lhendup, a taxi driver, tells AFP.

GRIDLOCK MISERY

Morning rush hour journeys that once took five minutes now take more than half an hour.

This may seem a small figure compared with the hours of gridlock faced by commuters in Manila, Jakarta, and Bangkok, but it is a step-change for the Bhutanese, who say the situation has rapidly deteriorated in the past year.

"It's chaotic. I eat my breakfast in the car now to save time," says Ms Kuenzang Choden, who drops her four-year-old daughter at school every day before heading to work.