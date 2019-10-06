Casino king Stanley Ho's daughter Sabrina hosts engagement party, gets $87 million house

Read also

According to portal ETtoday, they will reside in the United States since Mr Xin, whose mainland Chinese parents are businessmen, has not graduated yet.

Ms Ho is pregnant. The engagement comes in the wake of that between her brother Mario, 24, and Ming Xi, 30, in May.

He had proposed to the Chinese supermodel with 99,999 roses in a Shanghai mall.

Mario, in a post to congratulate Sabrina, wrote: "I will miss her, yet I'm really happy for her. From now, remember to be respectful and filial to your parents-in-law. Remember to come home and visit us often. Stay healthy and have plenty of children.

"Wishing that you and brother-in-law will grow old together and have a happy marriage."

Photo: Instagram/Mario Ho

Instagram/Mario Ho

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.