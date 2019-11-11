Cheering crowds greet Japan's new emperor in rare parade

Tens of thousands of flag-waving spectators cheered Japan's new Emperor Naruhito on Sunday during a rare open-top car imperial parade that was rescheduled after a deadly typhoon.

Some in the crowd camped overnight to nab a prime stop by the palace for the 30-minute parade featuring the emperor and his wife Empress Masako.

The event was one of the final events marking Naruhito's ascension to the throne after his father Akihito earlier this year became the first Japanese emperor in two centuries to abdicate.

The royal couple emerged from the palace moments before 3:00 pm (0600 GMT), with the Emperor wearing formal Western clothing and the Empress dressed in a long cream gown and jacket, wearing a tiara passed down by her predecessor.

Security was high for the event, with long lines forming hours ahead of the parade and thousands of police deployed to search bags and move spectators through metal detectors.

Security forces lined the entire length of the route in double rows, keeping close watch as the slow-moving parade passed, flanked by police on motorbikes.

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako wave during their royal parade in Tokyo. PHOTO: AFP

In the minutes before the parade began, police at one checkpoint warned would-be attendees that the area was full.

"We're at Disneyland levels of crowding. The security check won't finish in time for you to see the parade," one policeman with a loudspeaker warned those still in line.

'ONCE IN A LIFETIME'

Yoko Mori, 64, lined up from 10:00 am to secure a spot, travelling from Saitama outside Tokyo.