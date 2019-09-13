The Chief Executive 'has to serve two masters': Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam

Read also

Because we were not trained to have that sort of national perspectives, and I could only keep on putting in what I feel is the Hong Kong situation and the Hong Kong sentiments.

But whether those Hong Kong sentiments could override the national perspective and the national sentiments?

I'm sure you know that now 1.4 billion mainland people already have formed a view about what is happening in Hong Kong.

So, without going into a lot more details, I can only share with you discreetly that the room for me to offer a political situation in order to relieve the tension, nor to reduce the pressure on my front-line police officers in order to at least respond, or pacify the large number of peaceful protesters who are so angry with the government, with me in particular, of absolutely dead silence despite repeated participation in the protests, is what causes me the biggest sadness.

So without that, what other means we have is Hong Kong's core value, that is the rule of law.

The rule of law takes several forms, of course law enforcement, our police officers who have been suffering tremendously this time, especially on an occasion when they are supposed to celebrate 175 years of police establishment, and especially at a time when they were so proud of the crime figures which are still coming down.

In fact, the first half year, we still saw a drop of 4 per cent in total crimes in Hong Kong, and that was the best seen in Hong Kong since 1972.

And also they have commissioned a survey to commemorate this occasion done not by a pro-establishment group but by (name redacted), which indicated that confidence in the police after Occupy Central has rebounced to a historic high.

That was the sort of background to how much the police have suffered.

So the rule of law requires law enforcement, so we have to tackle this escalating violence by arresting those offenders and then put them through the justice system, whether it's prosecution by the Department of Justice in an impartial manner without any interference from myself or from the Central People's government, and then finally in the courts.

With a little bit of hope that may help because we are seeing the numbers reducing. We started off by an estimate of about one to two thousand protesters who are very violent. Or put it that way, they are very willing to resort to violence.

They may not be violent by nature but they are very willing to resort to violence, so, as described by one expert, this is the, sort of, early signs of anarchism, that they don't trust the establishment, they don't mind destroying things even if they don't know what destruction will bring.

And if you look at yesterday's various protests, it's not only in the Tsuen Wan, Kwai Chung area, but then it spread to Tsim Sha Tsui, Sham Shui Po, Wong Tai Sin.

Every spot of confrontations, we're talking about 50 to 300 at least, and they, actually because they were flowing so there could be some duplicates, so we might be seeing a smaller number.

Whether it's because of the 700-plus arrests that we have made has a bit of deterrent effect, or removed some of these factions, we have not had a full analysis, but we hope that with those efforts we may be able, as I said, I'll be very honest with you, it would be naive for me to paint you a rosy picture, that things will be fine or I have a deadline.

But I can assure you that Beijing does not have a deadline. They know this will ripple on. So we have made special arrangements and there will be a 1st of October National Day celebrations but still having a lot of disruptions.