'Children being sacrificed, heads used for bridge project': Social media rumour sparks spate of Bangladesh lynchings

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Eight people have been killed in vigilante lynchings in Bangladesh sparked by rumours on social media of children being kidnapped and sacrificed as offerings for the construction of a mega-bridge, police said on Wednesday (July 24).

The victims - which include two women - were targeted by angry mobs over the rumours, spread mostly on Facebook, that said human heads were required for the massive US$3 billion project (S$4.09 billion), police chief Javed Patwary said.

"We have analysed every single case of these eight killings. Those who were killed by lynching mobs - no one was a child kidnapper," chief Patwary told reporters in Dhaka.

More than 30 other people have been attacked in connection with the rumours.

Chief Patwary said police stations across the country had been ordered to crack down on rumours, and at least 25 YouTube channels, 60 Facebook pages and 10 websites have been shut down.

AFP has identified several posts still on Facebook that share the rumour, however.

Mob lynchings are common in Bangladesh, but the latest incidents are particularly brutal.

Local media said they started after reports circulated of a young man allegedly found carrying the severed head of a child in the northern district of Netrokona.