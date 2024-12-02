China blasts US arms sale to Taiwan, President Lai's US transit

China vowed "resolute countermeasures" on Sunday (Dec 1) to a recently approved US arms sale to Taiwan, and complained to the US for arranging for the democratically governed island's president to transit through US territory.

The US State Department approved the potential sale, worth an estimated US$385 million (S$518 million), of spare parts and support for F-16 jets and radars to Taiwan, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The sale was announced hours before Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te left on a visit to Taipei's three diplomatic allies in the Pacific, with stops in Hawaii and the US territory of Guam.

The sale sends "a wrong signal" to Taiwan independence forces and undermines US-China relations, China's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said in a separate statement that it firmly opposes any official exchanges between the US and Taiwan and "strongly condemns" the US for arranging the transit.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and the most important issue in its relations with Washington, strongly dislikes Lai, calling him a "separatist".

The United States is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties between Washington and Taipei, to the constant anger of Beijing.

Taiwan rejects China's claims of sovereignty.

