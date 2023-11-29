asia

China coastguard says it warns off Japanese ships in disputed waters

PUBLISHED ONNovember 29, 2023 1:37 AM

BEIJING — The Chinese coastguard said its vessels warned off Japanese ships that "illegally intruded" into waters around disputed East China Sea islets on Tuesday (Nov 28).

The Chinese vessels "took necessary control measures", the coastguard added, without going into details. There was no immediate comment from Japan.

China urged Japan to immediately cease all "illegal activities" in the area and ensure that similar incidents do not recur, the coastguard added.

The waters around Diaoyu Islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku Islands, are disputed and claimed by both China and Japan. The two sides have faced off in the waters, deploying patrol boats and urging the other to leave the area.

