China conducts patrol in South China Sea, accuses Philippines of 'disrupting' peace

BEIJING - China's military said on Friday (Feb 27) it conducted a routine patrol in the South China Sea from February 23 to 26, and accused the Philippines of "disrupting" peace and stability by organising joint patrols with countries outside the region.

The military's Southern Theatre Command will "resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and firmly uphold regional peace and stability," spokesperson Zhai Shichen said in a statement.

The navies of the Philippines, the US and Japan trained alongside each other in the South China Sea this week to ramp up co-operation among the military allies, the Philippines' armed forces said on Friday.

