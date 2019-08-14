China denies Hong Kong port visit for US Navy ships amid tensions

This shows an F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the "Jolly Rogers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103 flying over the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea on August 6, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP/US Navy
Reuters

WASHINGTON - China has denied a request for two United States Navy ships to visit Hong Kong in the coming weeks, US officials said on Tuesday (Aug 13), as the political crisis in the former British colony deepened.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the transport dock ship Green Bay had requested to visit later this month, while the guided-missile cruiser Lake Erie had requested to visit in September.

One of the officials said a specific reason was not given, but such a move is not unprecedented.

The last time China denied a port visit to Hong Kong was for the assault ship Wasp in September 2018.

The amphibious command ship Blue Ridge made a port visit to Hong Kong in April.

The move comes as police and demonstrators protesting against Beijing's growing influence in Hong Kong clashed at the international airport on Tuesday after flights were disrupted for a second day.

In Washington, President Donald Trump said the Chinese government was moving troops to the border with Hong Kong, and called for calm.

Mr Trump said the situation in Hong Kong was tricky but he hoped it would work out for everybody, including China, and "for liberty", without anyone getting hurt or killed.

More about
Hong Kong china United States Defence and military

TRENDING

Singapore BMW passengers criticised for &#039;chope-ing&#039; parking lot in Malaysia
Singapore BMW passengers criticised for 'chope-ing' parking lot in Malaysia
Martial arts superstar Jet Li shocks fans with his youthful appearance
Martial arts superstar Jet Li shocks fans with his youthful appearance
Tourists apologise after washing butt with holy water in Bali temple
Tourists apologise after washing butt with holy water in Bali temple
YouTuber Preetipls and brother Subhas given conditional warning by police over rap video on &#039;brownface&#039; ad
YouTuber Preetipls and brother Subhas given conditional warning by police over rap video on 'brownface' ad
Shangri-la VP guilty of car crash at Sentosa Gateway
Shangri-la VP guilty of car crash at Sentosa Gateway
5 spooky tales from Singapore film sets that will give you the chills this Hungry Ghost Festival
5 spooky tales from Singapore film sets that will give you the chills this Hungry Ghost Festival
Bruce Lee was &#039;kind of arrogant&#039;, says Quentin Tarantino after &#039;Once Upon a Time in Hollywood&#039; criticism
Bruce Lee was 'kind of arrogant', says Quentin Tarantino after 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' criticism
Singaporean artist draws handy guide to Mao Shan Wang &amp; other popular durian varieties
Singaporean artist draws handy guide to Mao Shan Wang & other popular durian varieties
OG founder&#039;s grandson need not pay prosecution&#039;s legal costs in harassment case
OG founder's grandson need not pay prosecution's legal costs in harassment case
CPF top-ups, deductions continue for man missing for 23 years
CPF top-ups, deductions continue for man missing for 23 years
Traffic jam at Johor checkpoints as Singaporeans return home after holidaying in Malaysia
Traffic jam at Johor checkpoints as Singaporeans return home after holidaying in Malaysia
Jail, fine for man who recorded video of two others sexually assaulting unconscious woman
Jail, fine for man who recorded video of two others sexually assaulting unconscious woman

LIFESTYLE

54-cent buffet at The Westin Singapore, 35% off rooms at Hotel Soloha and other deals this week
54-cent buffet at The Westin Singapore, 35% off rooms at Hotel Soloha and other deals this week
10 tried-and-tested buffet strategies to get the best bang for your buck
10 tried-and-tested buffet strategies to get the best bang for your buck
10 lunch spots in Singapore&#039;s CBD for F&#039;easting with your colleagues
10 lunch spots in Singapore's CBD for F'easting with your colleagues
16 items to buy from Phoon Huat that are cheaper than other supermarkets
16 items to buy from Phoon Huat that are cheaper than other supermarkets

Home Works

7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
How to prevent your HDB flat from flooding
How to prevent your HDB flat from flooding
8 appliances you can do without in a minimalist kitchen
8 appliances you can do without in a minimalist kitchen
How to make your home a conducive space for learning
How to make your home a conducive space for learning

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kang Daniel rejects VIP treatment at Changi Airport for fans
Kang Daniel rejects VIP treatment at Changi Airport for fans
Westlife&#039;s The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid
Westlife's The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid
Weekend planner Aug 9 - 12: Free admissions to National Gallery Singapore &amp; other fun activities
What to do this long weekend: Free admission to National Gallery & other fun activities
Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei
No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar

SERVICES