China ends war games, Taiwan detects involvement of 62 planes and 27 ships

TAIPEI — China ended two days of war games around Taiwan, in which it simulated attacks with bombers and practised boarding ships, while Taiwan's defence ministry detailed on May 25 the surge of Chinese planes and ships involved.

Chinese state television's military channel said late on May 24 the drills had concluded.

A commentary in the official People's Liberation Army Daily said they lasted for two days from May 23 to May 24, as previously announced.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, launched the "Joint Sword - 2024A" exercises three days after Lai Ching-te — labelled by Beijing as a "separatist" — became Taiwan's President.

China said the exercises are "punishment" for his inauguration speech on May 20, in which he said the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are "not subordinate to each other".

Beijing viewed it as a declaration that the two are separate countries.

Lai has repeatedly offered talks with China but has been rebuffed.

He said only Taiwan's people can decide their future, and rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

Taipei has condemned the drills and said it will not be cowed by Chinese pressure.

On May 24, 46 Chinese military planes crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, which previously served as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, Taiwan's defence ministry said on May 25.

It said it detected a total of 62 Chinese aircraft and 27 navy ships.

The planes, including advanced Su-30 fighters and nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, flew over the strait as well as the Bashi Channel, which separates Taiwan from the Philippines, the ministry added.

On May 24, it published footage taken by Taiwanese air force planes of a Chinese J-16 fighter and an H-6 but did not say exactly where it was taken.

China has over the past four years regularly staged military activities around Taiwan, including large-scale war games in 2022 and 2023.

The People's Liberation Army Daily commentary, published as "the voice of the military", said Lai was determined to act as a "pawn" for external forces to curb China's development.

"If Taiwan independence separatist forces insist on going their own way or even take risks, the PLA will obey orders and take decisive action to resolutely smash all separatist plots," it said.

