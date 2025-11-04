China extends 'deep condolences' over death of North Korea's former ceremonial head of state

BEIJING — China on Tuesday (Nov 4) extended "deep condolences" over the death of North Korea's former nominal head of state, Kim Yong-nam.

Kim Yong-nam was an old friend of China who "made significant contributions to the development of traditional friendly and cooperative relations between China and North Korea," said foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, during a regular press conference.

Kim Yong-nam, the former chairman of the Presidium of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly and a long-time diplomat who served all three of the country's leaders, died on Monday at the age of 97, state media KCNA said.

