China extradition clashes plunge Hong Kong into historic violence

Hong Kong was rocked Wednesday by the worst political unrest since its handover to China, as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters who tried to storm parliament and blocked roads in the financial hub.

The violent demonstrations were the latest expression of widespread public anger over the government's controversial Beijing-backed plan to allow extraditions to China.

Clashes broke out hours after tens of thousands of people seized key arteries in the morning rush hour and surrounded the city's parliament, forcing lawmakers to postpone a debate on the proposed law.

Health authorities said more than 70 people were injured, local broadcaster RTHK reported.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who is championing the law's passage, described the protests as "organised riots" and called for calm to be restored.

"The rioting actions that damage peaceful society, ignoring law and discipline is unacceptable for any civilised societies," she said in a video statement.

International concern grew with the European Union saying that Hong Kong rights "need to be respected," while US President Donald Trump said he hoped the protesters can "work it out" with Beijing.