China fears Taiwan's democracy the most, island's President Tsai Ing-wen says in election pitch

President Tsai Ing-wen smiles to the media before the first televised policy address in Taipei on Dec 18, 2019.
PHOTO: Associated Press
Reuters

TAIPEI - What Communist Party rulers in China fear the most is Taiwan's democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday (Dec 18), describing Beijing as a threat seeking every day to undermine Taiwan and criticising her main opponent for being too close to China.

Ms Tsai, who faces re-election on Jan 11, has repeatedly warned of the danger posed to self-ruled Taiwan by China, which claims the island as its own territory to be brought under Beijing's control by force if needed, a message Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated in January.

Taipei-Beijing relations have soured since Ms Tsai won office in 2016, with China believing she is moving towards a formal declaration of independence for the island.

Ms Tsai says Taiwan is already an independent nation, called the Republic of China, Taiwan's official name.

In a live televised pre-election policy address by the three presidential candidates - a debate comes later this month - Ms Tsai accused the main opposition party, the Kuomintang, of cosying up to China, pointing to presidential hopeful Han Kuo-yu's meeting with senior Chinese officials earlier this year.

"What China fears the most is the unity of Taiwan's people. What China fears the most is Taiwan's democracy," Ms Tsai said. "We must be aware that China is infiltrating and dividing Taiwan's society in an all-round way."

Referring to the anti-government protests in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, Ms Tsai said that Taiwan cannot accept "one country, two systems", the method Beijing uses to rule the city which is meant to grant a high degree of autonomy and which China hopes eventually to apply to Taiwan.

"The situation in Hong Kong makes it very clear to all of us that democracy and authoritarianism are in conflict. The two systems cannot coexist in one country," she said.

Mr Han, trailing in the polls, said Ms Tsai was being unfair trying to brand him as selling out Taiwan to China, and pointed out she and some of her own senior colleagues had themselves been previously to China to meet top Chinese officials.

"Who dares to say that your team does not love Taiwan?" Mr Han, currently the mayor of the southern city of Kaohsiung, said, adding his trip was to try to promote Taiwan agricultural exports to China and attract Chinese tourists.

"Why can you go and it's not selling out Taiwan's sovereignty, but when I go it is?" he added.

Ms Tsai's ruling Democratic Progressive Party advocates Taiwan's formal independence, while the Kuomintang, which ruled China before fleeing to Taiwan in 1949 at the end of a civil war with the communists, advocates close ties with China.

More about
Tsai Ing-wen Politics Democracy

TRENDING

Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
China university expels 92 foreign students
China university expels 92 foreign students
Chicken rice served at wedding banquet takes social media by storm
Chicken rice served at wedding banquet takes social media by storm
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Trump impeached for abuse of power, obstruction of Congress
Trump impeached for abuse of power, obstruction of Congress
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway
Mazda driver gets out of car in time before it&#039;s engulfed in flames on TPE
Mazda driver gets out of car in time before it's engulfed in flames on TPE
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don&#039;t want to
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don't want to
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job

Home Works

Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare

SERVICES