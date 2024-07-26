China, India should work in same direction, relations have an important impact, says Wang

Award Banner
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during an event hosting Mahmoud al-Aloul (not pictured), Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of Palestinian organisation and political party Fatah, and Mussa Abu Marzuk (not pictured), senior member of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on July 23, 2024.
PHOTO: Pedro Pardo via Reuters
BEIJING — China Foreign Minister Wang Yi said it is hoped that China and India will work in the same direction and explore how the neighbouring countries can get along, according to a statement.

Wang, in talks with his Indian counterpart, said China-India relations have an important impact beyond the bilateral scope, according to the statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry late on Thursday.

"It is in the interests of both sides to get China-India relations back on track," Wang said about the talks with India Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, according to the statement.

